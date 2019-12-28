Head to Head Analysis: Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Luminex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Luminex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminex and Shockwave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex $315.82 million 3.28 $18.51 million $0.48 47.92 Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Luminex and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex -2.93% -2.38% -2.06% Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Luminex and Shockwave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex 1 1 1 0 2.00 Shockwave Medical 0 3 3 0 2.50

Luminex presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.22%. Shockwave Medical has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Luminex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Luminex is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Luminex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

