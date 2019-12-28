Head to Head Comparison: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) versus Total System Services (NASDAQ:TSS)

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMS and Total System Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $598.29 million 4.34 $54.99 million $0.84 35.07 Total System Services $4.03 billion 5.86 $576.66 million $4.26 31.28

Total System Services has higher revenue and earnings than HMS. Total System Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HMS has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total System Services has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HMS and Total System Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Total System Services 0 5 6 0 2.55

HMS presently has a consensus price target of $42.23, indicating a potential upside of 43.36%. Total System Services has a consensus price target of $123.29, indicating a potential downside of 7.49%. Given HMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HMS is more favorable than Total System Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Total System Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of HMS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Total System Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and Total System Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 16.69% 14.28% 9.71% Total System Services 15.03% 32.26% 10.68%

Summary

HMS beats Total System Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses. The company also provides third party processing and related services for credit card issuers, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, and financial institutions; and issuer processing services, as well as operates as a prepaid program manager. Total System Services, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

