Head to Head Comparison: LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LRAD alerts:

50.2% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Universal Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of LRAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Universal Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LRAD and Universal Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $36.98 million 2.85 $2.79 million $0.08 39.88 Universal Electronics $680.24 million 1.08 $11.92 million $0.85 61.84

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than LRAD. LRAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LRAD and Universal Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Universal Electronics has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.92%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than LRAD.

Volatility & Risk

LRAD has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and Universal Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54% Universal Electronics -1.94% -5.52% -2.54%

Summary

Universal Electronics beats LRAD on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves cable and satellite television service providers, and original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers; hospitality system integrators; and retail, private label, pro-security installation, and personal computing companies. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Middle East, Mexico, Latin America, the People's Republic of China, various countries in Asia, and internationally under the One For All and Nevo brands. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.