Head-To-Head Contrast: ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) and AbbVie (NASDAQ:ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of ContraFect shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ContraFect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AbbVie and ContraFect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 1 5 6 0 2.42 ContraFect 0 0 2 0 3.00

AbbVie presently has a consensus target price of $86.36, suggesting a potential downside of 3.18%. ContraFect has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 166.12%. Given ContraFect’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContraFect is more favorable than AbbVie.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 9.90% -155.96% 22.16% ContraFect N/A -79.48% -28.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AbbVie and ContraFect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $32.75 billion 4.03 $5.69 billion $7.91 11.28 ContraFect N/A N/A -$37.68 million ($0.37) -1.78

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than ContraFect. ContraFect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AbbVie beats ContraFect on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides KALETRA, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications to maintain viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; NORVIR, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and SYNAGIS to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males; CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron to treat prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product; and ORILISSA, a non-peptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain. It has collaborations with Alector, Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Galapagos; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.