Head to Head Contrast: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) vs. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $26.66, suggesting a potential upside of 20.96%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.47%. Given Replimune Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -197.98% -73.98% -61.66% Replimune Group N/A -26.30% -23.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Replimune Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 13.42 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -5.62 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -11.62

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twist Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Twist Bioscience on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

