Head-To-Head Review: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) versus Ping Identity (NASDAQ:PING)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANSYS and Ping Identity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 3 7 0 2.55 Ping Identity 0 0 13 0 3.00

ANSYS currently has a consensus price target of $227.22, indicating a potential downside of 12.16%. Ping Identity has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential downside of 11.20%. Given Ping Identity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than ANSYS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANSYS and Ping Identity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.29 billion 16.83 $419.38 million $5.21 49.65 Ping Identity $201.56 million 9.75 -$13.45 million N/A N/A

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ANSYS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 30.35% 16.65% 13.43% Ping Identity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ANSYS beats Ping Identity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electromagnetics product suite, which provides field simulation software for designing electronic. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching; ANSYS Fluent that enhance workflow process; and ANSYS medini analyze, a suite for functional safety analysis. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things. The company's platform includes six solutions, which comprise secure single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication, security control for applications and APIs, personalized and unified profile directories, data governance to control access to identity data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions via a subscription model through a direct sales force. Its customers include the companies in Fortune 100, principal banks in the United States, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

