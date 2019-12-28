Head-To-Head Survey: Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and HCI Group (NASDAQ:HCI)

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Financial and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HCI Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

HCI Group has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.44%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of HCI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A HCI Group 5.32% 5.92% 1.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and HCI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$36.89 million N/A N/A HCI Group $231.29 million 1.59 $17.73 million $3.23 14.20

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

HCI Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, three retail shopping centers, one office building, and one vacant shopping center for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

