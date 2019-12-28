Head to Head Survey: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) and Progyny (NYSE:PGNY)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 7.47% 9.92% 4.22% Progyny N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and Progyny’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. $19.44 billion 1.17 $2.34 billion $2.27 16.49 Progyny $105.40 million 22.29 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Progyny.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 1 5 3 0 2.22 Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $47.41, suggesting a potential upside of 26.66%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. beats Progyny on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist, emergency, intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. The company sells its products to clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 3,928 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

