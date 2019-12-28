Head to Head Survey: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Infinite Group (NYSE:IMCI)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Infinite Group has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group 0.82% -1.42% 8.24% Snap -63.75% -44.16% -32.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap 1 18 17 0 2.44

Snap has a consensus price target of $17.18, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and Snap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $6.37 million 0.18 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Snap $1.18 billion 19.01 -$1.26 billion ($0.97) -16.53

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Summary

Infinite Group beats Snap on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

