Head to Head Survey: VMware (NYSE:VMW) vs. Varonis Systems (NYSE:VRNS)

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get VMware alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VMware and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 1 8 15 0 2.58 Varonis Systems 0 4 11 0 2.73

VMware presently has a consensus price target of $177.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.40%. Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $76.62, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Given VMware’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VMware and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $8.97 billion 7.04 $2.42 billion $4.93 31.27 Varonis Systems $270.29 million 8.85 -$28.57 million ($0.98) -80.05

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 67.21% 61.67% 10.39% Varonis Systems -21.42% -49.47% -17.97%

Risk and Volatility

VMware has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of VMware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VMware beats Varonis Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect, secure, and operate their network consistently within and across the data center, cloud, and network edges; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.