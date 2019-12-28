HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

HHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HHR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 61,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,455. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth about $2,170,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth about $23,068,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

