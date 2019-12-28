Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.43

Press coverage about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a media sentiment score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 1,223,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,702. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $280.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIIQ. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

