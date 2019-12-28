HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 856,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 79,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,389. The company has a market capitalization of $896.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 111,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

