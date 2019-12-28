HeartBout (HB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,863.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $102,947.00 and $2,863.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

About HeartBout

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

