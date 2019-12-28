HedgeTrade (HEDG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $513.22 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00024096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005075 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00053382 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

