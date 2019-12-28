Helium Price Tops $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $135,206.00 and $1.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007279 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,344,420 coins and its circulating supply is 11,996,040 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

