HempCoin Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $187,866.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060234 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084846 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,383.91 or 0.99768123 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000357 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,124,133 coins and its circulating supply is 253,988,983 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.