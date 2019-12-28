HempCoin (THC) Price Down 47.5% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $112,138.00 and $58.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062773 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001214 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00069471 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,325.05 or 0.99871313 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000375 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,124,133 coins and its circulating supply is 253,988,983 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

