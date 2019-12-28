Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 554,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.80. 238,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,990. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $761.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

