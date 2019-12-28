HEROcoin (PLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $305,842.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $305,842.00 and $2,768.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.01297914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00119720 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,611,579 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

