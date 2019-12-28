HeroNode (HER) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, IDEX, Bibox and LBank. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $72,533.00 and $1,214.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Token Store, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

