Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts expect that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cfra cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,906,595,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,447,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,584,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,559,000 after purchasing an additional 360,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,672,000 after purchasing an additional 599,520 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 2.01. Hess has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.