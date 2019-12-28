Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings. Hess Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hess Midstream Partners.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 582,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HESM stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 89,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Hess Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

