Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. Hexcel has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 201.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

