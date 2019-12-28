Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Director Nathalie Bourque Purchases 25,000 Shares

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,181.24.

Hexo stock traded down C$0.47 on Friday, hitting C$2.10. 3,721,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,801. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $539.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.90. Hexo Corp has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$11.29.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.58.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

