Hi Mutual Society Trading 9% Higher This Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $24,124.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.38 or 0.05875958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.