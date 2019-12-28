Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 33.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.80. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $446.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

HIFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

