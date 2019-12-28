Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,447.20 ($19.04).

HSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of LON:HSX traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,430 ($18.81). The stock had a trading volume of 768,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,558.03.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,651 ($21.72), for a total transaction of £495,300 ($651,539.07).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.