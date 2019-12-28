Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $660,828.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $660,828.00 and $501.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00185158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01299914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

