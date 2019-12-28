HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HMS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HMS by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 136,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 364,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. HMS has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that HMS will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

