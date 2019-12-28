Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €134.43 ($156.31).

HOT has been the subject of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hochtief stock opened at €114.20 ($132.79) on Friday. Hochtief has a 52-week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 52-week high of €175.00 ($203.49). The company’s 50 day moving average is €112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.54.

About Hochtief

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

