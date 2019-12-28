HOLD Market Capitalization Tops $470,603.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $470,603.00 and approximately $767.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.01295621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.