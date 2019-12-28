HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.77.

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

HFC traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $50.98. 930,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

