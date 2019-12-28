Horizen Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00090103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00384848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00072498 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,080,038 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, COSS, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

