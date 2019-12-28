Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.96 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Horizen has a market cap of $49.96 million and $1.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00084576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Binance and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00386201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00072892 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000456 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001435 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,075,675 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Graviex, Cryptopia, Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

