HorusPay Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 325.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 324.1% against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $474,701.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

