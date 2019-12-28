Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

HMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 366,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $780.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $565.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

