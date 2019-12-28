Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA opened at $0.15 on Friday. Houston American Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

