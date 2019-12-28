Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 154,798 shares during the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

HDSN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 813,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,795. The company has a market cap of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.