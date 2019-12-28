Humaniq Price Up 9.3% This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $73,546.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Mercatox and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, YoBit, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

