Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 4,960,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,930. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

