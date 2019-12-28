Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 25,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,960,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,979,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,111,000 after purchasing an additional 877,364 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,409,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,482,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 310,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

