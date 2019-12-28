Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to post $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.57.

HII stock opened at $251.07 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $186.72 and a fifty-two week high of $260.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.