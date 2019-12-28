Huobi Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $101.80 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $676.92 million and approximately $101.80 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00038264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.25 or 0.05868166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029643 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023385 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

