Hush Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Hush has a market capitalization of $310,214.00 and approximately $1,266.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00386668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00072750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00087446 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002331 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,020,130 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

