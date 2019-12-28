HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $18.02 on Friday. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.20 and a beta of 1.87.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 213.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 46.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $34,971,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $9,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

