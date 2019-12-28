Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, BitForex and IDAX. During the last week, Hydro has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $229,576.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.64 or 0.05929762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Upbit, Fatbtc, DEx.top, IDAX, BitForex, CoinEx, Bittrex and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.