Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bancor Network, Bgogo and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $10,625.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.38 or 0.05922853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.