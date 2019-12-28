HyperCash (HC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.64 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00015160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bithumb, Bit-Z and Allcoin. HyperCash has a total market cap of $49.60 million and $9.64 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,466,423 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, EXX, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Allcoin, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Binance, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

