Hyperion (HYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.50 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $21.50 million and $2.18 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00185042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01298700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

